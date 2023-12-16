JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $1.78.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVAH

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

AVAH opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $452.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.11.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $478.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.04 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 70.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 6,083.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.