Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,214,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 995,892 shares.The stock last traded at $11.07 and had previously closed at $10.43.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 30.1% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 91.1% during the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

