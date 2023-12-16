Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $68.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITRI. Argus upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Itron from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 85.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at about $5,443,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Itron by 32.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Itron by 40.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

