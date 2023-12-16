Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Iteris Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ITI opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Iteris will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iteris Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 96,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 153,113 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Iteris by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Articles

