Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Shares of ITI opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $5.00.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Iteris will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
