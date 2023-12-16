iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 336,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 523,874 shares.The stock last traded at $43.37 and had previously closed at $40.93.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $861.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,983,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

