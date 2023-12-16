iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Raised by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $78.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $79.47.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.