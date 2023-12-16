iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $132.75

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.75 and last traded at $132.23, with a volume of 94458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.67.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI World ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.