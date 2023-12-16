iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.47

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 61391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $666.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65.

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVYE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 109.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 206,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 116,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

