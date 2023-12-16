iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after acquiring an additional 117,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

