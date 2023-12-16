iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Holdings Raised by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $103.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $103.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

