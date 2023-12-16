iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.37.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

