Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Major Shareholder Purchases $930,592.26 in Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 90,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $930,592.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,630,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,992,202.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,979 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,284.75.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,276 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,215.20.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,806 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $210,140.60.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,498 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $833,310.04.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,026 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $445,307.14.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,325 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $81,918.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,854 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $183,449.42.

On Thursday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $962.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,709 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $440,932.96.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 55,738 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $526,166.72.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Down 0.1 %

VTN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.41. 28,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $10.95.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,304,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 718,176 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 349,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 208,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 118,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

