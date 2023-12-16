Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.73

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.73 and last traded at $97.50, with a volume of 52362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.84.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.69.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

