Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.73

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.73 and last traded at $97.50, with a volume of 52362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.84.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

