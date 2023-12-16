Invesco Ltd. Declares Variable Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Invesco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Invesco has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 796,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

