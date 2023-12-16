Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 72,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 51,026 shares.The stock last traded at $82.92 and had previously closed at $81.15.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $744.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.71.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.