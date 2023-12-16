Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. Intel has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $626,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.