Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

