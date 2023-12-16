Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells 36,829 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 36,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $49,350.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,413,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,453.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $49,698.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $53,463.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $52,710.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $57,981.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $63,628.50.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $66,264.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $68,899.50.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock remained flat at $1.61 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,220,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,823,949. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 79.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 59,168 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

DNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

