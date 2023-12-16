Insider Selling: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) VP Sells 21,497 Shares of Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $472,719.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,458,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,173. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Stories

