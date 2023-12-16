Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INO stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.99. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,271.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

