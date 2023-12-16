Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
INO stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.99. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,271.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
