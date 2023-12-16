Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,224 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.4% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Oracle by 83.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after buying an additional 6,863,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.45. 4,784,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,090,857. The firm has a market cap of $278.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

