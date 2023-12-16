Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 1,555 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $73.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

