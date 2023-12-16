Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases Shares of 3,758 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

Insider Activity

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

