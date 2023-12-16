Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.64. 397,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,608. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $149.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.09.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

