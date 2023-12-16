Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Paychex by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Paychex by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Paychex stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

