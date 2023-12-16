Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $163,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,376 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.51 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

