Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Shares of 3,089 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.90.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $35.49 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

