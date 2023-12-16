Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires Shares of 1,218 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

General Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average of $112.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

