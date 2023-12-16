IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter worth $2,113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,794 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. 91,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,980. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $651.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

