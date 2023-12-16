Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Down 14.3 %

Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.