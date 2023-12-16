Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $127.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 71.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

