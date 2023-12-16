IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 87,316 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 87,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $520,403.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 288,007 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IGMS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.60. 797,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,365. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 21.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

