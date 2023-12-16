Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ICVX. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Icosavax Price Performance

ICVX opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $785.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.07. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that Icosavax will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Icosavax

In other news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $140,231.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icosavax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Icosavax by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Icosavax by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Icosavax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Icosavax by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Icosavax by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

