HSBC Lowers Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.36.

Get Ferrari alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrari

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $354.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.97 and its 200-day moving average is $318.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $209.88 and a 12 month high of $372.42.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Ferrari by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferrari

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.