HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.90.

HP Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. HP has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,666,568 shares of company stock valued at $279,521,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

