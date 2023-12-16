Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $443,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.9% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 44,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 26,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 180,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 248,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 39.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $157.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

