Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $263,000 Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

FTSL stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $46.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

