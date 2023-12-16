Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

