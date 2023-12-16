Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 3,276 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $154.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.00.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

