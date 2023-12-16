Head-To-Head Review: Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) versus Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) and Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Barco and Murata Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barco 0 0 0 0 N/A Murata Manufacturing 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barco N/A N/A N/A $2.76 5.27 Murata Manufacturing $12.49 billion 3.18 $1.88 billion $0.44 22.27

This table compares Barco and Murata Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Murata Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Barco. Barco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murata Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Barco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Murata Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barco and Murata Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barco N/A N/A N/A Murata Manufacturing 14.12% 9.59% 7.95%

Summary

Murata Manufacturing beats Barco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barco



Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in Belgium and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, and custom medical displays; rear-projection, and LED and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; wireless conferencing and presentation systems; and medical platforms, such as skin imaging, digital operation, and medical advice equipment. It also offers projection products, such as cinema, home cinema, installation, post production, rental, simulation, and virtual reality; virtual and hybrid classrooms comprising weconnect, a virtual classroom; virtual reality system that provides power walls, canvas, and caves; control room software, such as secureStream, OpSpace, and transForm N CMS; image processing products, including presentation switchers, controllers, scalers, and cards; and support, maintenance, training, and professional services. Barco NV was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Kortrijk, Belgium.

About Murata Manufacturing



Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers. It also provides silver oxide battery; and Femtet, a CAE software that solves various engineering challenges. The company offers its products for use in communications equipment, mobility, enterprise system, industrial, healthcare and medical, and personal electronics applications. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan.

