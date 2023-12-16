Head-To-Head Contrast: Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) vs. Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Optical Cable and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optical Cable 6.04% 12.35% 6.83% Credo Technology Group -19.00% -7.98% -6.91%

Risk & Volatility

Optical Cable has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

12.8% of Optical Cable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Optical Cable shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Optical Cable and Credo Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optical Cable 0 0 0 0 N/A Credo Technology Group 1 3 8 0 2.58

Credo Technology Group has a consensus price target of $17.92, suggesting a potential downside of 7.65%. Given Credo Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than Optical Cable.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Optical Cable and Credo Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optical Cable $69.08 million 0.34 -$350,000.00 $0.57 5.21 Credo Technology Group $165.49 million 17.66 -$16.55 million ($0.21) -92.38

Optical Cable has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Optical Cable, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats Optical Cable on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions. Its fiber optic connectivity products include fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories; and copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for equipment rooms, telecommunications closets, data centers, and workstation applications. In addition, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall mount enclosures, horizontal and vertical cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for enterprise and residential use; and datacom wiring products, including various enclosures, and modules and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Further, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military, other harsh environment, and special applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

