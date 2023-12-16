H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 568,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $17,019,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,589,000 after buying an additional 287,077 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 218.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 238,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 165,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

