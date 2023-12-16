Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

Shares of SIM stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.30. Grupo Simec has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $38.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.83.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

