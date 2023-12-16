Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 2,172 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $869,868,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,598,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,750,871. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

