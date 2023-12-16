Greenfield Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 37,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 207,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.6% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.15. The stock had a trading volume of 890,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.66 and a 200 day moving average of $213.90. The stock has a market cap of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

