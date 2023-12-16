Greenfield Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

