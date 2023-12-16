Greenfield Savings Bank Buys 35 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 839 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.11.

Adobe stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $584.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $266.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

