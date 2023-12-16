Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Sells 792 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for about 2.1% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis Trading Down 1.5 %

Novartis stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.40. 1,849,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

