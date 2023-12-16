Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Nexstar Media Group worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $154,760,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $795,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $3,234,554. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,459. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

